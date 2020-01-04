Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Everton in FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to edge past Everton in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds restored their 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table on Thursday night courtesy of a 2-0 win over promoted side Sheffield United.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane got on the score-sheet to help Liverpool FC secure a straightforward win over the Blades in the title race.

Liverpool FC have won 19 of their 20 games in the Premier League so far this season, including a 5-2 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield last month.

Marco Silva was sacked following Everton’s loss at Anfield, resulting in Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment as the new Toffees boss.

The former AC Milan manager has led Everton to successive Premier League victories to transform the Merseyside outfit’s form.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is confident that the Reds will ease past Everton into the FA Cup fourth-round draw at Anfield on Sunday.

“We already saw Reds boss Jurgen Klopp make a load of changes for the league match against Everton and I would not be surprised if he gambled again,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“That would be a risk against this Toffees side, who already look a different proposition under Carlo Ancelotti. It will be lively too – because there will be a different atmosphere, there will be a lot more Everton fans inside Anfield for this one – but I still think Liverpool will get through it.”

Liverpool FC have won the FA Cup eight times but the Reds haven’t got their hands on the trophy since 2006.

Rafael Benitez was the last Liverpool FC manager to win the cup competition after his Reds team beat West Ham on penalties at the Millennium Stadium.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip