Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Everton in FA Cup

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Everton in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have managed to get through a hectic fixture schedule over the festive period without losing a game.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Merseyside outfit restored their lead to 13 points at the top of the table thanks to their comfortable win over their promoted side.

Liverpool FC were 5-2 winners against Everton in Marco Silva’s final game in charge before the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the new Toffees boss.

The former AC Milan and Napoli manager has led Everton to successive Premier League victories to help the Merseyside club climb the table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Jurgen Klopp’s men to beat Everton in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Sunday evening.

“It is well documented that Everton have not won at Anfield this century and I don’t think they will buck that trend despite the fact that Everton have improved in recent weeks under Carlo Ancelotti,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Jurgen Klopp is likely to give a debut to new signing Takumi Minamino who was not eligible for the visit of Sheffield United on Thursday.

“The Reds won the league fixture between the sides 5-2 at Anfield last month and, while the Premier League and Champions League remain the priority, I would be surprised if Liverpool did not field a strong side against their Merseyside rivals.

“It is likely to be another wonderful Anfield occasion and I expect to see Liverpool make it through to the next round.”

Liverpool FC haven’t lost to Everton since a 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park back in 2010.

The Reds have won the last three Merseyside derbies at Anfield, including a 2-1 win over the Toffees in the FA Cup third round back in 2017.

Virgil van Dijk scored in that third-round tie following his £75m move to Liverpool FC from Southampton.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip