Jamie Carragher reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher says he is “confident” that Liverpool FC will continue their march towards the Premier League title by beating Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are preparing to welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to Anfield as they look to try and stretch their incredible start to the new Premier League season.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in the top flight this term and their only dropped points came during a 1-1 draw with the Red Devils at Old Trafford back in October.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are flying high at the top of the Premier League table after having won all but one of their opening games in the top flight this term.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking to upset the odds and become the first team to beat Liverpool FC in the Premier League this season, with Solskjaer’s side currently chasing a top-four finish.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher seems to be confident that the Reds will have what it takes to beat Manchester United this weekend.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Carragher said: “I am confident Liverpool will win the game. Mourinho, in his first couple games at Anfield with United, made it really difficult for Liverpool.

“But in the last one Liverpool really dominated and came out on top in Mourinho’s final game at United.

“I think Ole is not quite as pragmatic as Mourinho, so I don’t see it being a shut-out kind of game, and I think the tactic for United will be very similar to what it was against Manchester City in December, playing deep and trying to hit on the counter-attack.

“They were absolutely devastating that day, and if they produce a similar sort of performance, Liverpool could have major problems.

“But there is a gulf between the two clubs, and if Liverpool play anywhere near what they are capable of, they will come out on top.

“I’m confident of a Liverpool win. I think 3-1 Liverpool. And if that is the score, we’ve got the pundit-camera on us in the commentary box, and hopefully we’ll see similar scenes to what we saw at Old Trafford when Adam Lallana got the equaliser!”

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, while Manchester United beat Norwich City 4-0 in front of their home fans.

