Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to edge to a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the crunch Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Merseyside outfit head into the game looking to extend their brilliant start to the new campaign, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won all but one of their opening games in the Premier League.

Indeed, the only points that Liverpool FC have dropped all season were during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

Manchester United are looking to build on their 4-0 win over Norwich City last weekend as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men aim to keep themselves in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League this term.

Liverpool FC are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table and former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing the Reds to claim a win in front of their home fans on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Obviously, I would like Man United to be the team to stop Liverpool’s unbeaten run, I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels like that.

“But, Liverpool are too good at the moment and although it pains me to say it, they will probably get the result on Sunday, especially if [Marcus] Rashford isn’t playing, which will put more pressure on the team and weaken United upfront.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to win the title this season and go one step further than they did last term, when they ended up second and a point behind Manchester City.

