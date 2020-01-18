Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is confident that Liverpool FC will beat Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds will be hoping to extend their winning run to twelve games in the Premier League when Jurgen Klopp’s side welcome Manchester United to Anfield this weekend.

Liverpool FC have an excellent record at Anfield after winning their last 18 fixtures in front of their home supporters.

The Merseyside outfit became the first club in Europe’s top five leagues to win 20 of their opening 21 games following a 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in north London last weekend.

Only Manchester United have managed to prevent Liverpool FC from winning this term after the Red Devils secured a point in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford back in October.

The Red Devils recorded their first league victory of 2020 last weekend when Manchester United were 4-0 winners against promoted side Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing the Reds to beat their bitter rivals at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

“United got their tactics spot on against Liverpool last time but their issue is that, in midfield, they are just not strong enough,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“When I look at what they have got in that department, I am largely thinking ‘that’s why they have got so many problems’ because the days of them having strong, competitive midfielders are gone.

“It is Liverpool who have got a midfield unit now and they also have plenty of options without weakening. Their players know that, if they get in, they have to play well to stay in, otherwise they may not play again for a while.”

Liverpool FC are expected to welcome back Dejan Lovren, Fabinho and Joel Matip in the coming weeks after the trio’s recent injury problems.

The Reds will be without Naby Keita and James Milner due to injury.

Manchester United will be sweating over the fitness of England striker Marcus Rashford after he suffered a back injury in their FA Cup replay against Wolves in midweek.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip