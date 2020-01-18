Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to beat Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 18 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is confident that Liverpool FC will beat Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds will be hoping to extend their winning run to twelve games in the Premier League when Jurgen Klopp’s side welcome Manchester United to Anfield this weekend.

Liverpool FC have an excellent record at Anfield after winning their last 18 fixtures in front of their home supporters.

The Merseyside outfit became the first club in Europe’s top five leagues to win 20 of their opening 21 games following a 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in north London last weekend.

Only Manchester United have managed to prevent Liverpool FC from winning this term after the Red Devils secured a point in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford back in October.

The Red Devils recorded their first league victory of 2020 last weekend when Manchester United were 4-0 winners against promoted side Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing the Reds to beat their bitter rivals at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

“United got their tactics spot on against Liverpool last time but their issue is that, in midfield, they are just not strong enough,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“When I look at what they have got in that department, I am largely thinking ‘that’s why they have got so many problems’ because the days of them having strong, competitive midfielders are gone.

“It is Liverpool who have got a midfield unit now and they also have plenty of options without weakening. Their players know that, if they get in, they have to play well to stay in, otherwise they may not play again for a while.”

Liverpool FC are expected to welcome back Dejan Lovren, Fabinho and Joel Matip in the coming weeks after the trio’s recent injury problems.

The Reds will be without Naby Keita and James Milner due to injury.

Manchester United will be sweating over the fitness of England striker Marcus Rashford after he suffered a back injury in their FA Cup replay against Wolves in midweek.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Reece James
Reece James makes open admission to Chelsea FC fans
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Sheffield United
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes makes Marcus Rashford prediction ahead of Liverpool FC v Man United
Marcus Rashford
Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Rashford ahead of Liverpool FC clash
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic makes honest admission about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta confirms he has an Arsenal transfer wish-list for January
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Naomi Osaka
Australian Open 2020: Seven-time winner Williams and defending champion Osaka in same quarter
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United
Gary Neville
‘He can play’: Gary Neville raves about 19-year-old Man United starlet
ScoopDragon Football News Network