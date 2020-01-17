Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Reds will be looking to record their 21st Premier League win of the campaign to extend their long unbeaten run.

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in north London last weekend thank to Roberto Firmino’s first-half winner.

The Merseyside outfit haven’t dropped any points since a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

Jurgen Klopp has only beaten Manchester United once in the Premier League since his appointment as Brendan Rodgers’ replacement back in October 2015.

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday night following a 4-0 victory over Norwich City in their last Premier League fixture.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Liverpool FC at Anfield last season, prompting Manchester United to sack Jose Mourinho and appoint current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Premier League leaders to secure an emphatic win against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday evening.

“Wayne Rooney scored the only goal of the game the last time Manchester United won at Anfield over four years ago, and it is hard to see past another win for Jurgen Klopp’s runaway league leaders on Sunday in the big game of the weekend,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It is well documented that Liverpool have only dropped two points so far this season and that was in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in October.

“That stat will not be lost on Jurgen Klopp or the Reds players and supporters who will want to beat all other 19 sides en route to their first Premier League title.

“United have exciting forwards, but they lack the energy and quality of Liverpool in the middle of the field and that is where I expect the game to be won.

“Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 51 home league games – I expect them to make it 52 and counting in one of the most iconic games of the season.”

Liverpool FC are 14 points clear of defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds haven’t conceded a goal in their last six Premier League games for the first time since Rafael Benitez was in charge back in 2006.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip