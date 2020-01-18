Sky Sports states emphatic prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to claim a dominant 3-0 win over Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool FC head into the game looking to continue their remarkable start to the new Premier League season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently 14 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

The Reds are the heavy favourites to win the Premier League title following their incredible start, with the Merseysiders yet to lose a game in the top flight this season.

Indeed, the only points that Liverpool FC have dropped this season came against Sunday’s opponents Manchester United during a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford back in October.

Liverpool FC will be aiming for a victory to continue their march towards the title, and to follow up on last weekend’s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

And former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing Klopp’s side to claim a one-sided victory over the Red Devils at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “Manchester United are going there scared.

“For the first time in many years, you could see Liverpool giving them a proper hiding. What does that mean for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? What does that mean for the young players? Marcus Rashford is carrying them.

“Man United will not want to be embarrassed, but if Liverpool score quickly and get their two full-backs bombing, it could spell trouble.

“I am not saying this is easy to do, but Liverpool have something within them right now that is saying they are not giving up the belief that they can go unbeaten.

“Liverpool have kept six successive clean sheets and that is telling us they have tightened up there.

“United proved me wrong at the Etihad and they may do so again – but I can only see a very comfortable Liverpool win.

“This is Anfield, the crowd will want blood and for Liverpool to give them more; it is one of these days where Liverpool will flex their muscles, say they will be champions, and that is what I think will materialise.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Thursday next week with a trip to Wolves.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be in action against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night next week.

