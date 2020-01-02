Andy Robertson issues warning ahead of Liverpool FC v Sheffield United

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV / Screen grab)

Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool FC that they are in for a stern test of their Premier League title credentials when they welcome Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday night.

The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table after having made a stunning start to the new campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC will be looking to kick off the new year in style as they bid to try and continue their march towards their first ever Premier League title.

The Reds have only dropped two Premier League points all season and their dominant position at the top of the table means that they are the heavy favourites to win the title this season.

However, Liverpool FC defender Robertson has warned the Reds that they will have to be at their best if they want to beat the Blades on Merseyside on Thursday night.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Robertson said of Sheffield United: “They’re so hard to play against.

“You know you are coming up against a team with 11 lads who are drilled very well and they buy in to everything that their manager does. That’s the key to it for me, I know a couple of the lads through Scotland and they all love playing their football.

“It’s maybe a similar feeling to here, we love coming in to train every day, we love playing games, and I think that’s what Sheffield United have this season. They’re in the top half of the table when at the start of the season they’d probably have been a lot of people’s favourites to go down, and they’ve proved everyone wrong.

“Fantastic team, fantastic manager, and like you said, the Bramall Lane game was one of our toughest this season.

“It probably had 0-0 written all over it until their ‘keeper made a fortunate mistake for us, unfortunate for them, but there was nothing between us. We know that we have to be better than we were that day because they are a better team than they were then and they have more experience as a Premier League team.

“We know what we’re coming up against but I’m sure they do as well and if we’re at our best then we believe we can win the game.”

Liverpool FC will return to FA Cup action Sunday afternoon when they host Everton in the third round at Anfield.

After that, the Reds will focus on preparing for their Premier League clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

