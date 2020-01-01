Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Sheffield United

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to extend their unbeaten run against Sheffield United in their first game of 2020 on Thursday night.

The Premier League leaders will host the promoted side at Anfield in pursuit of a 19th victory in 20 Premier League games so far this season.

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Wolves on Sunday thanks to Sadio Mane’s controversial goal in the first half of the Anfield clash.

The Reds are 13 points ahead of second-placed Leicester City despite having played one game less than the Foxes.

Sheffield United saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end following a 2-0 loss to defending champions Manchester City.

The Blades have performed well in their first season back in the Premier League following a return of 29 points from 20 games.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night.

“Sheffield United tasted their first away defeat of the campaign at Man City,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Liverpool know how to get the job done at the moment and Anfield is the place to be. We always mention the front three but the full-backs are such a threat when they get forward and put in some of their deliveries.

“The signs are promising all over the park, even through midfield and with the rotation. Sheffield United are only a small group and will have tired legs.

“The high-press takes a lot out of them and it will be more Liverpool ruthlessness here.”

Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum netted a second-half winner in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in their Premier League meeting earlier this season.

Liverpool FC have never won the Premier League title but Jurgen Klopp’s side are in their best-ever position to go on and win the division this term.

The Reds have only dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

