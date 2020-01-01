BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Sheffield United

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to continue their march towards the Premier League title by beating Sheffield United 3-0 at Anfield on Thursday.

The Reds are preparing to welcome the Blades to Anfield in their first game of 2020 as they look to continue their incredible start to the new campaign.

Liverpool FC are currently sitting 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand, having only dropped two points so far this season.

The Merseyside outfit were 1-0 winners over Wolves at Anfield last time out and they will now prepare to welcome high-flying Sheffield United to their home ground.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be the heavy favourites to claim the three points on Thursday, and former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson admits that he cannot see beyond a home win.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Sheffield United are heading to Anfield on the back of their first away defeat of the season, while Liverpool just keep churning out results.

“I have been impressed with the Blades this season. They have been fabulous – long may it continue.

“But I cannot see beyond a home win.”

Liverpool FC will host Everton in the third round of the FA Cup at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

After that, they will face a testing trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, before a home clash against Manchester United at Anfield in the top flight.

Liverpool FC’s only dropped points this season came during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

