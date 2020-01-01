Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Sheffield United

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Sheffield United without conceding a goal at Anfield on Thursday night.

The Reds can complete their Premier League fixtures over the festive schedule with their unbeaten record intact if Jurgen Klopp’s side can get past promoted side Sheffield United.

Liverpool FC have beaten Watford, Leicester City and Wolves in their last three Premier League games.

Klopp’s side won the Fifa Club World Cup thanks to a 1-0 extra-time win over Brazilian side Flamengo before Christmas Day after beating Monterrey in the last four.

Sheffield United suffered their first defeat in four games following a 2-0 loss to defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday night.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Reds to beat Sheffield United and keep a clean sheet at Anfield on Thursday night.

“Liverpool are unbeaten in 50 games in all competitions at Anfield and won their last 17 home league games,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Yes, they have ridden their luck at times, but you must admire their consistency and resilience as well as their undoubted class and I would be surprised if they didn’t start 2020 as they finished 2019 with a home win.

“Sheffield United lost their unbeaten away league record at the Etihad on Sunday and they will feel they didn’t have the rub of the green against City, but I would be surprised if they were able to stop this Red juggernaut as they march on at the top of the table.”

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Sheffield United in their Premier League meeting earlier this season thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum’s winner.

The Reds are 13 points ahead of second-placed Leicester City heading into 2020 thanks to their return of 18 victories and one draw in their opening 19 games so far.

Liverpool FC are European and world champions after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final back in June before their triumph over Flamengo in Qatar.

