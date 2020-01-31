Michael Owen predicts Liverpool FC v Southampton

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to take another step towards winning the Premier League title on Saturday when they host Southampton in the top flight.

The Reds extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to an incredible 19 points on Wednesday night thanks to their 2-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Liverpool FC are the clear favourites to win the Premier League title this season, after having won all but one of their games in the top flight this season.

The Merseyside outfit are now preparing for their home game against Southampton on Saturday afternoon as they look to sign off for their winter break with a win.

And former Liverpool FC forward Owen is not expecting the Reds to have any problems when they welcome the Saints to Anfield this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “At the time of writing, Liverpool have yet to meet West Ham at the London Stadium in midweek, but we know they will have at least a 16-point lead at the top of the table when Southampton visit Anfield at the weekend.

“The Saints have won 69 per cent of their points on the road so far this season (20 of 31) and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side will provide Liverpool with another stiff test of their title credentials – but I think the Reds will take another step forward as they chase their first Premier League crown.”

Liverpool FC have only dropped points in the Premier League in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United so far this season.

The Reds are in FA Cup action next week when they host Shrewsbury Town in the fourth-round replay.

After that, they will travel to Norwich City in their next Premier League game later in the month.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip