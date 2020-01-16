Liverpool FC won’t rival Man United for 24-year-old Premier League star – report

Liverpool FC aren't expected to rival Manchester United for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 16 January 2020, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC aren’t expected to rival Manchester United for the signing of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in the summer, according to a report.

The Liverpool Echo, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are unlikely to contend with Manchester United for Grealish’s signature in the summer transfer window.

The same article reveals that the Reds already down the chance to sign Grealish in 2018 when the England Under-21 international was available for a mere £25m.

According to the same story, the Premier League leaders ignored an opportunity to sign the Aston Villa captain in the most recent summer transfer window as well.

The report goes on to suggest that Manchester City and Manchester United are frontrunners to sign the former Republic of Ireland international from Aston Villa.

Grealish has scored six times and has made five assists in 20 games in the Premier League this season to contribute towards Villa’s battle for survival.

The Birmingham-born star made his Villa debut against Blackpool in the FA Cup third round back in 2015.

The Villa skipper has scored 23 goals in 166 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

Liverpool FC have already signed Japan international Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

