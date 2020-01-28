Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Man City v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United will summon the energy required to challenge Manchester City in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final at The Etihad on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils responded to back-to-back Premier League losses to Liverpool FC and Burnley by thrashing Tranmere Rovers 6-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United have endured a difficult start to 2020 under Solskjaer so far, winning just three of their eight games in all competitions to heap pressure on the Red Devils boss.

The 20-time English champions lost 3-1 to their bitter rivals Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final despite Pep Guardiola leaving out Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez got on the score-sheet at Old Trafford and Andreas Pereira netted an own goal before Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit in the second half.

Manchester United will be hoping to overturn the two-goal deficit in the League Cup before they entertain sixth-placed Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday in the Premier League.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Manchester United’s 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers, Solskjaer said: “Another long week.

“It’s been a relentless two months and we’ve got two more games before we have a little break, so the players will have energy enough for those two games.”

Manchester United are looking to win the League Cup for the first time since 2017 when the Red Devils beat Southampton at Wembley in a 3-2 victory.

