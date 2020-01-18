Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a comfortable win against Crystal Palace at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens can close the gap on Liverpool FC to 11 points if Manchester City beat Palace ahead of the north-west derby at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool FC have played one game less than Pep Guardiola’s side so the Eastlands outfit can ill afford to drop any further points if they hope to overhaul Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Manchester City have won their last three Premier League thanks to victories over Sheffield United, Everton and Aston Villa.

The defending champions were emphatic 6-1 winners against Villa to hit top form after a difficult run of results in December.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last three games, while the Eagles have only managed to win one of their last six outings.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to beat Crystal Palace at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

“Crystal Palace always seem to do well against Manchester City with what they have got, but it is hard to see them holding out against Pep Guardiola’s side at the moment,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“There is no way Palace will be as open as Villa were, but City are back on their game and they will find a way through.”

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick in their 6-1 win against Aston Villa to become the Premier League’s most prolific overseas goal-scorer ahead of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Aguero surpassed Alan Shearer’s record of 11 Premier League hat-tricks thanks to his treble at Villa Park.

Guardiola isn’t expected to risk Leroy Sane or Aymeric Laporte despite the duo nearing returns to full fitness.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip