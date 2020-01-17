Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The defending Premier League champions have rekindled their best form over the past few weeks to make progress in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Premier League.

Manchester City have scored 17 times in five successive victories to build some much-needed momentum after their 3-2 loss to Wolves in their last fixture of 2019.

The Citizens were 6-1 winners against Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend as they hoisted themselves above Leicester City and into second place in the table.

Crystal Palace have proven something of a bogey team for Pep Guardiola, with City having managed to record one win their last four meetings in the Premier League.

Andros Townsend scored one of the goals of the season last term when Palace were 3-2 winners against Guardiola’s side at The Etihad during the festive schedule.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen doesn’t envisage a potential upset at the weekend when Manchester City look to improve their record against Roy Hodgson’s men.

“Two more assists for Kevin de Bruyne at Villa Park on Sunday taking his tally to 15 so far this season – five more than any other player in the division – and I expect the Belgium playmaker to inspire the hosts to three more points when Palace are the visitors to the Etihad,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Palace, famously, won the corresponding game 3-2 last season but that was a rare win against Pep Guardiola’s side, and I would be surprised if they got anything at the weekend given the level of performance from the champions in recent weeks.

“It looks as if they will fall short in their quest for a hat-trick of Premier League titles, but they remain a magnificent side who look sure to win more silverware this term.”

Palace have won one of their last four games against the defending champions.

Manchester City were 3-1 winners against Manchester United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final last week before thrashing Villa at the weekend.

