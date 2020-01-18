Sky Sports pundit predicts Man City v Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester City to coast to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

City head into the game looking to claim a victory to keep up the pressure on Liverpool FC, who are 14 points clear with a game in hand as things stand.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been in solid form in recent weeks, with Manchester City having won four of their last five games in the top flight to leave them in second place in the table.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, head into Saturday’s game on the back of their 1-1 draw with Arsenal in front of their home fans last weekend.

Manchester City can close the gap to Liverpool FC down to 11 points with victory on Saturday, with the Reds set to host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

And former Arsenal star Nicholas is not expecting Guardiola’s men to have any problems when they host Palace in front of their home fans on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “I sense something that Manchester City are ready to come alive again. I may sound daft, but it was as though they needed the first half of the season out of the way.

“They have their foot in the door for the Carabao Cup final, while they are in a good position for the Champions League.

“It was as if the injuries to Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane made Pep Guardiola ask if he was getting enough from Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

“He is getting more than enough from Kevin De Bruyne. I think he does want to play Phil Foden more but until David Silva goes, he may not fit in as much. It has been a massive mess at the back for them.

“Sadly, John Stones has been going backwards and I do not understand why. The only asset he is missing is confidence, and that has really affected him.

“Crystal Palace got a decent result against Arsenal, but I do not see them doing what they did before when Andros Townsend scored an unbelievable goal.

“I do not see Palace being much of a threat on the counter-attack so it will be another routine win for City.”

Manchester City will travel to Sheffield United on Tuesday night in their next Premier League game, before an FA Cup fourth-round clash against Fulham next weekend.

