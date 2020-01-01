BBC Sport pundit reveals his prediction for Man City v Everton

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to kick off 2020 with a win at home to Everton on New Year’s Day.

The Citizens are aiming to try and keep themselves as close to leaders Liverpool FC as possible as they aim to maintain their faint title hopes.

Manchester City were 2-0 winners over Sheffield United last time out as they bounced back from their shock defeat by Wolves in the top flight.

Pep Guardiola’s men currently find themselves in third place in the Premier League table and 14 points behind leaders Liverpool FC, having played a game more than Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Manchester City will host Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side at The Etihad on New Year’s Day as they look to try and continue to keep alive their fading hopes of defending their title.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is expecting to see Manchester City start the year with a victory by beating the Toffees in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Carlo Ancelotti has had a really good start as Everton boss.

“In the last match at Newcastle, the Toffees looked a really good and full of confidence for half an hour – before revisiting their old mistakes from this Premier League season.

“Manchester City are inconsistent like lots of teams in the Premier League. They look a little bit flat but Sergio Aguero is back and scoring again.

“I do think City will go on a good run and their eyes might possibly be on the cup competitions – especially the Champions League.”

Manchester City will return to FA Cup action on Saturday 4 January when they take on Port Vale at home in the third round.

After that, they will face Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday 7 January.

