Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Everton

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Everton on New Year's Day

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 1 January 2020, 07:30 UK
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is confident that Manchester City will beat Everton at The Etihad on New Year’s Day.

Two of the Champions League’s most-successful managers will battle it out for the first time in the Premier League on Wednesday when Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side make the short trip to face Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.

Manchester City bounced back from a 3-2 loss to Wolves by securing a 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League at The Etihad on Sunday night.

The Citizens are in third place in the Premier League table but 14 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool FC having played one game more than the Reds.

Everton have made a positive start to Ancelotti’s reign by winning their last two fixtures against Burnley and Newcastle United.

The Toffees have moved up to tenth place in the Premier League table and seven points above the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to edge to a narrow win against Everton on New Year’s Day.

“City bounced back from their defeat at Molineux to beat Sheffield United on Sunday evening, but it was far from a vintage performance from Pep Guardiola’s side who will be severely tested by Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton, who had 22 attempts at goal at St James’ Park at the weekend,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Whether Ancelotti will play as attacking a side at the Etihad as he did against Newcastle remains to be seen and I expect to see the champions take all three points from what promises to be an open entertaining game with opportunities at both ends.”

Manchester City have lost five of their 20 games in the Premier League so far this season to lose ground on Liverpool FC at the top of the table.

The Citizens are bidding to win the Premier League title for a third successive season.

