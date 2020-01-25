BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Man City v Fulham in the FA Cup

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is expecting Manchester City to cruise through to the fifth round of the FA Cup by claiming a 3-0 win over Fulham in their fourth-round tie on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens are preparing to host the Championship side at The Etihad this weekend as they look to take a step closer towards winning the FA Cup this season.

Manchester City beat League Two Port Vale in the third round of the competition, while Fulham were winners against Premier League side Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been in good form in recent weeks and they have won four of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them second in the top-flight table.

Fulham are third in the Championship, having won three of their last five outings in the division.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is not expecting the home side to have any problems when they welcome the Cottagers to The Etihad this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Fulham scored a couple of wonder-goals to beat Aston Villa in round three, and are in good shape at the top end of the Championship too.

“But you know that Manchester City will put out a strong line-up as they continue their defence of the FA Cup, and it is hard to see Fulham getting close to them at Etihad Stadium.”

Manchester City will return to Premier League action on Sunday 2 February when they travel to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Before that, the Citizens will host Manchester United in the return leg of their League Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip