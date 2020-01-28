Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to book their place in the League Cup final with a win over Manchester United on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are preparing to travel to The Etihad to take on their bitter local rivals after having lost the first leg of their semi-final clash 3-1 at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League recently under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Red Devils having lost three of their last four games in the top flight.

Solskjaer’s men did bounce back to winning ways with a thumping 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City, meanwhile, head into the game on the back of their 4-1 win over Port Vale in the FA Cup fourth round at the weekend.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is fully expecting to see Pep Guardiola’s men claim all three points when they host their rivals on Wednesday night – although he is tipping Solskjaer’s side to score.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Both sides made serene progress in the FA Cup on Sunday, but I think United have given themselves too much to do at the Etihad following their 3-1 home defeat in the 1st leg earlier in the month.

“United will take heart from the fact that they won the Premier League fixture between the sides at the Etihad last month although they do need to win by two clear goals if they are to take the tie to spot kicks.

“City were picked off on the break by United in the league game, but it would not surprise me if they played a more conservative game given they don’t have to make the running – although that is alien to Pep Guardiola’s footballing philosophy.

“It promises to be another wonderful occasion between these two footballing giants – but I feel it will be City who win the tie and have the opportunity of retaining the League Cup at Wembley on the first Sunday in March.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action this weekend with a home clash against Wolves on Saturday night.

