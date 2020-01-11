‘Special’: Pat Nevin raves about Man United star after 4-0 win over Norwich

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Pat Nevin hailed Mason Greenwood as a special talent after Manchester United’s 4-0 win against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils welcomed Norwich to Old Trafford in pursuit of a first win of 2020 after failing to secure a victory in their first three games of the calendar year so far.

Marcus Rashford scored either side of half-time to give Manchester United a commanding 2-0 lead before Anthony Martial extended the home side’s lead.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on Greenwood with 19 minutes left to play at Old Trafford in place of Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira.

And Greenwood continued his fine goal-scoring form from the bench when the 19-year-old fired home from the edge of the penalty area to secure a 4-0 win.

Former Chelsea FC winger Nevin heaped praise on Greenwood for his prolific finish in Manchester United’s first victory of the calendar year.

“Before Greenwood took that shot you, me and half the people in this stadium knew he was going to shoot and almost certainly get it on target,” Nevin told BBC Sport.

“Magnificent. Not the first time he has done that. 18 yards out. This kid is special.”

Manchester United moved two points ahead of Sheffield United thanks to their 4-0 win over Norwich.

The Red Devils remain five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Arsenal on New Year’s Day before a goalless draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the League Cup last week.

