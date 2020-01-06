Man United boss ‘desperate’ to sign 23-year-old midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United remain keen on signing James Maddison from Leicester City and are ready to offer Jesse Lingard in a cash-plus-player deal, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are eager to seal a deal to sign the 23-year-old attacking midfielder this month as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad.

The same report says that the Red Devils are prepared to trade Lingard and offer a transfer fee of £45m to try and land Maddison from their Premier League rivals.

According to the same story, Solskjaer is “desperate” to lure Maddison to Old Trafford and he is ready to sanction the sale of Lingard to land the deal.

The article claims that Manchester United value Lingard at around £40m and they are ready to sell him in the current transfer window.

Maddison has been in good form for Leicester City so far this season, scoring six goals and making three assists to help the Foxes up into second place in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their home clash against Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

