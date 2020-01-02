Man United hoping to sign Benfica midfielder this month – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are hoping to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes in the January transfer window in an initial loan deal, according to reports.

Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the 20-year-old could be on his way to Old Trafford following his fall down the pecking order at Benfica.

The same report says that Manchester United are exploring the option of signing Fernandes on a six-month loan deal, which would include a £34m option to buy in the summer.

Fernandes has only made six league appearances for the Portuguese club this season and he has not featured since the start of November after apparently falling out with head coach Bruno Lage.

The same article claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to try and bolster his attacking ranks in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a number of players in the coming days and weeks after they let Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku leave Old Trafford in the summer.

Manchester United are in FA Cup action on Saturday evening when they travel to Wolves in the third round.

After that, they will take on Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

