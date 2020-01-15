Harry Maguire provides latest Man United injury update

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Harry Maguire has confirmed that he has recovered from his hip injury ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

The England international was thought to be set for a period on the sidelines after Maguire sustained a tear in a muscle in his hip ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The world’s most-expensive defender sat out the first leg before Maguire was surprisingly named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI to take on Norwich City at the weekend.

Maguire completed 90 minutes of the 4-0 victory over the Premier League’s basement club despite having suffered what was thought to be a serious injury days earlier.

Manchester United will take on Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday night before Solskjaer’s men make the trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC on Sunday.

Maguire has now reassured Manchester United supporters that he is fully fit after making a quicker than expected recovery from the hip problem.

“I had a problem with my muscle, but it was only a small muscle and I normally recover quick and can play with a bit of pain,” Maguire is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I’m alright now and got through the game unscathed. So now I feel good and ready to go again.”

Manchester United are in fifth spot in the Premier League table and five points adrift of Chelsea FC, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

The Red Devils are the only Premier League team to have taken points off Liverpool FC this season.

