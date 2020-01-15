Harry Maguire provides latest Man United injury update

Manchester United star Harry Maguire confirms he has made a full recovery from a hip problem

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 15 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Harry Maguire has confirmed that he has recovered from his hip injury ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

The England international was thought to be set for a period on the sidelines after Maguire sustained a tear in a muscle in his hip ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The world’s most-expensive defender sat out the first leg before Maguire was surprisingly named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI to take on Norwich City at the weekend.

Maguire completed 90 minutes of the 4-0 victory over the Premier League’s basement club despite having suffered what was thought to be a serious injury days earlier.

Manchester United will take on Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday night before Solskjaer’s men make the trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC on Sunday.

Maguire has now reassured Manchester United supporters that he is fully fit after making a quicker than expected recovery from the hip problem.

“I had a problem with my muscle, but it was only a small muscle and I normally recover quick and can play with a bit of pain,” Maguire is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I’m alright now and got through the game unscathed. So now I feel good and ready to go again.”

Manchester United are in fifth spot in the Premier League table and five points adrift of Chelsea FC, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

The Red Devils are the only Premier League team to have taken points off Liverpool FC this season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham admits he’s been impressed by ‘fantastic’ Chelsea FC youngster
Reece James
‘The real deal’: BBC Sport pundit raves about 20-year-old Chelsea FC star
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard opens up to Chelsea FC fans about Ross Barkley
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United to make £65m bid for 25-year-old this week – report
BBC pundit claims 22-year-old is ‘carrying’ Man United
BBC pundit claims 22-year-old is ‘carrying’ Man United
Pep Guardiola
Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020 preview: Nadal tops seeds, but Djokovic favourite for record eighth
Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal defender is backing Lacazette to step up under Arteta
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
Alisson Becker sends message to Liverpool FC star Roberto Firmino
ScoopDragon Football News Network