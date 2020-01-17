Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Rashford ahead of Liverpool FC clash

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted his decision to play Marcus Rashford in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolves in their FA Cup replay “backfired” on Wednesday night ahead of their trip to Liverpool FC this weekend.

The England international suffered an injury within 16 minutes of being introduced as a second-half substitute in the third-round replay after Rashford appeared to succumb to a back problem.

The 22-year-old had to be replaced with 10 minutes to go to leave his participation in Manchester United’s trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC on Sunday afternoon in doubt.

Rashford has scored 22 goals for club and country this season to prove to be one of the shining lights in an otherwise inconsistent Manchester United team.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolves, Solskjaer admitted that Rashford was unable to run following the injury.

“He’ll be tested in the next few days – we have to see for Sunday,” Solskjaer said.

“I didn’t want to play him. I think he got a knock, a knee or something, in his back, but he’s been struggling for a little while.

“That’s why we’ve kept him away [from starting against Wolves], but we needed the win.”

He added: “He was involved in the goal, so that was a positive, but it [playing him] backfired.

“He’s a quick healer and he’ll play through some pain, definitely, if he’s capable and it’s not a bad, bad injury, but we’ve seen that he’s struggled lately.

“But that’s been more when he’s been tired. He wasn’t on long enough to be tired so it might be something that just happened there and then.

“He’s been absolutely top this season so we’ll do anything and everything we can to get him fit for Sunday. If he’s not, then we’ll play without him.”

Manchester United secured their place in the FA Cup fourth round thanks to Juan Mata’s winner to cap a decent week for the Spanish midfielder.

The Red Devils will take on Watford or Tranmere Rovers in an away fixture in the next round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United have scored five times in their last two games ahead of their trip to the Premier League leaders at Anfield on Sunday evening.

