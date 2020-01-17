Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Rashford ahead of Liverpool FC clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left to rue his decision to play Marcus Rashford in Man United's 1-0 win over Wolves in their FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 17 January 2020, 07:30 UK
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted his decision to play Marcus Rashford in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolves in their FA Cup replay “backfired” on Wednesday night ahead of their trip to Liverpool FC this weekend.

The England international suffered an injury within 16 minutes of being introduced as a second-half substitute in the third-round replay after Rashford appeared to succumb to a back problem.

The 22-year-old had to be replaced with 10 minutes to go to leave his participation in Manchester United’s trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC on Sunday afternoon in doubt.

Rashford has scored 22 goals for club and country this season to prove to be one of the shining lights in an otherwise inconsistent Manchester United team.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolves, Solskjaer admitted that Rashford was unable to run following the injury.

“He’ll be tested in the next few days – we have to see for Sunday,” Solskjaer said.

“I didn’t want to play him. I think he got a knock, a knee or something, in his back, but he’s been struggling for a little while.

“That’s why we’ve kept him away [from starting against Wolves], but we needed the win.”

He added: “He was involved in the goal, so that was a positive, but it [playing him] backfired.

“He’s a quick healer and he’ll play through some pain, definitely, if he’s capable and it’s not a bad, bad injury, but we’ve seen that he’s struggled lately.

“But that’s been more when he’s been tired. He wasn’t on long enough to be tired so it might be something that just happened there and then.

“He’s been absolutely top this season so we’ll do anything and everything we can to get him fit for Sunday. If he’s not, then we’ll play without him.”

Manchester United secured their place in the FA Cup fourth round thanks to Juan Mata’s winner to cap a decent week for the Spanish midfielder.

The Red Devils will take on Watford or Tranmere Rovers in an away fixture in the next round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United have scored five times in their last two games ahead of their trip to the Premier League leaders at Anfield on Sunday evening.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil reveals what’s changed at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford praises ‘brilliant’ Man United summer signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer told 25-year-old would be perfect signing for Man United
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal interested in signing 23-year-old AC Milan star – report
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Mikel Arteta issues blunt warning to Arsenal forwards
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta wants two Arsenal loan signings in January – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal
Australian Open 2020: Seven-time champ Djokovic eyes No1; is drawn in Federer half
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford praises ‘brilliant’ Man United summer signing
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea FC’s Tammy Abraham aiming to ‘steal ideas’ from English striker
ScoopDragon Football News Network