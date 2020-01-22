Gary Neville: What I really think about Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Man United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville says Aaron Wan-Bissaka failed to cope with Liverpool FC’s quality after the full-back struggled in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils defender has acquitted himself well since his move to Manchester United from Crystal Palace in the summer despite the club’s well-documented struggles.

Wan-Bissaka, though, struggled to contain one of the Premier League’s best wide men in the shape of Sadio Mane throughout the north west derby at Anfield.

With Andy Robertson pushing forward, the England international endured a difficult 90 minutes up against one of the best attacks in the league.

Wan-Bissaka’s struggles were particularly noticeable in the opening 15 minutes at the start of the second half as Liverpool FC looked to exploit Manchester United’s apparent weakness.

Sky Sports pundit Neville highlighted Wan-Bissaka’s struggles at right-back, adding that the Manchester United defender experienced a learning curve at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

“Wan-Bissaka has had a good introduction at Manchester United. But I remember I had a couple of games here [at Anfield] as a right-back where I thought it was a different level,” said Neville during commentary for Sky Sports.

“I used to play against Arsenal with [Ashley] Cole, [Thierry] Henry and [Robert] Pires and you felt like you were on the waltzers – he’s on the waltzers, Wan-Bissaka!”

“He’s spinning everywhere. He hasn’t got a clue what’s going on in this game at the moment. But the play from Liverpool down that side is outstanding, and this is a different level for that lad to cope with.”

Manchester United signed Wan-Bissaka in a £50m deal from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window.

The England defender has featured in 20 of Manchester United’s Premier League games so far this season.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Burnley on Wednesday night.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the table.

