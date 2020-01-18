‘He can play’: Gary Neville raves about 19-year-old Man United starlet

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville says he has been impressed with Manchester United teenager Brandon Williams.

The 19-year-old played a big role in Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford last weekend after William earned a penalty in the first half.

Williams produced a solid all-round performance after the English prospect finished with 86 per cent pass completion, won three tackles and one aerial challenge, and completed three dribbles.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has relied upon Williams when Luke Shaw has struggled with injury problems in the Premier League this season.

Williams has already amassed 14 appearances in all competitions this season to established himself as an important member of Solskjaer’s squad.

Now, former Manchester United defender Neville has taken to social media to give his verdict on the young full-back.

Neville wrote on Twitter: “I like Brandon Williams. What I like about him specifically is he has that look in his eye of someone that would eat his opponents nose to win the match. Keep going kid! Oh he can play football to which is always a bonus 👍🏻”

Williams has started Manchester United’s last four games in all competitions to make the left-back spot his own in Shaw’s absence.

The homegrown talent scored his first goal for Manchester United in a thrilling 3-3 draw with promoted side Sheffield United in December.

Williams won the man of the match award for his performance in Manchester United’s victory over Brighton last year.

Manchester United will make the short trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in their next top-flight fixture at Anfield on Sunday.

