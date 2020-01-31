Lucas Torreira sends message to new Man United signing

Arsenal star Lucas Torreira sends a message to Man United signing Bruno Fernandes

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 31 January 2020, 08:00 UK
Lucas Torreira
Lucas Torreira (Photo: Adidas)

Lucas Torreira says he “hopes” Bruno Fernandes has a positive experience at Manchester United.

The Portugal international is set to join Manchester United this week after the 20-time English champions confirmed they had reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes has been regularly linked with a move to Manchester United over the past year, with the speculation reaching a crescendo in the January transfer window.

Arsenal midfielder Torreira shared a dressing room with Fernandes during their stint together at Serie A outfit Sampdoria before the Portuguese attacker moved to Sporting Lisbon in 2017.

The Uruguay international moved to Arsenal in a big-money switch from the Italian club a year later.

Torreira has impressed for the Gunners since his move from Sampdoria under Spanish head coach Unai Emery and current boss Mikel Arteta.

The Arsenal star sent a message to the Manchester United signing wishing him similar success at Old Trafford.

“I really hope he adapts quickly, particularly as the Premier League is so physical and intense as a championship,” Torreira told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“I’m sure he has the right mentality to adapt quickly. Obviously he’s joining a big club in Manchester United so I hope he enjoys the move.”

Fernandes has scored eight goals and made seven assists in 17 games in the Portuguese top flight so far this term.

Manchester United could debut their new signing against sixth-placed Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action after the winter break with an away clash against Chelsea FC.

Arsenal travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

