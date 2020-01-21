‘Top performer’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raves about Man United midfielder

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Fred has grown in confidence at Manchester United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 21 January 2020, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he was pleased with Fred’s display in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday.

The Brazil international was one of the big positives for Manchester United in a disappointing defeat by their bitter rivals.

Fred started in the middle of the park alongside the 31-year-old Nemanja Matic for the trip to the Premier League leaders.

The £52m signing proved a constant thorn in Liverpool FC’s side with his ability to run with the ball and pick out his team-mates with a pass.

Fred’s performance caught the eye of Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville during his commentary on Manchester United’s 2-0 loss at Anfield.

The 26-year-old has started to find his feet at Manchester United since his big-money move from Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.

Speaking at his post-match media conference at Anfield on Sunday evening, Solskjaer was quick to heap praise on the Brazilian star.

“He’s a top, top performer,” Solskjaer said.

“All the supporters can see now why we believe in him. He covers every blade of grass on the pitch and wins challenges.

“Of course he is more confident on the ball. I’m very pleased with Fred.”

Fred has started Manchester United’s last 16 games in the Premier League.

The Brazilian midfielder has scored one goal in 27 fixtures in all competitions this season.

Manchester United are in fifth spot in the Premier League table and five points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot for next term.

