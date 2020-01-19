‘Man United is unstoppable’: Gary Neville responds to Piers Morgan jibe

Man United legend Gary Neville hits back at Piers Morgan after his jibe at the expense of Harry Maguire and the Red Devils

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 19 January 2020, 08:45 UK
Piers Morgan
Arsenal fan Piers Morgan (Photo: Screengrab)

Gary Neville has responded to Piers Morgan’s jibe at Manchester United on Twitter by predicting that the “unstoppable” Red Devils will be back.

Manchester United are challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recorded their first win of 2020 last weekend with a 4-0 victory over promoted side Norwich City.

Manchester United have been a tad fortunate that their top-four rivals have been bleeding points over the past month or so to keep their slim top-four hopes alive.

Although the Red Devils have toiled under Solskjaer so far this season, Manchester United are still ahead of Arsenal in the table.

Outspoken Gunners supporter Morgan took to Twitter to troll Neville and Manchester United on Friday night after the Red Devils legend sent a message to the new club captain Harry Maguire.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Settle down, T-Bag… he’s not even the captain of the biggest club in Manchester.”

However, Neville was quick to reply to the TV host by reassuring him that Manchester United’s current decline was only temporary.

Neville replied on Twitter: “Unfortunately for you Piers
@ManUtd is unstoppable. It’s just put the brakes on whilst it shifts some passengers and changes direction 👍🏻”

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge of the club.

