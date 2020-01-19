Harry Maguire reveals what Man United boss said about club captaincy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Harry Maguire has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told him to maintain his performance level after the centre-half was made Manchester United’s new club captain ahead of their trip to Liverpool FC on Sunday.

The England international was handed the captain’s armband after veteran defender Ashley Young completed a move to Serie A title challengers Inter Milan in the January transfer window.

Maguire has been deputising for Young in the role throughout parts of the Premier League season so his appointment was inevitable given the left-back’s decline.

The 26-year-old moved to Manchester United in a world-record deal for a defender, surpassing Virgil van Dijk’s price tag after the Red Devils paid Leicester City £80m for the centre-half.

Maguire has performed well in a Manchester United shirt but has room to improve like the rest of his team-mates as they continue to toil in pursuit of a top-four finish.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his appointment as the new Manchester United captain, Maguire revealed what Solksjaer said to his skipper:

“It’s a really proud moment for myself and I’m really honoured to be captain of this great club. I’ve worn the armband previous but to be named captain is really special.

“The manager pulled me to one side and told me that if Ashley leaves, I’d be appointed as the next captain.

“He wished me well and told me to keep doing what I’m doing. I was really proud, it’s such an honour to play for this club, let alone captain it.

“It’s fairly new because I’ve never actually been appointed club captain, but I’ve had some great captains in my time. I’ve learnt from some great people who do stuff well off the pitch.”

Manchester United will make the trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in the north west derby at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip