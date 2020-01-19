Gary Neville sends message to new Man United captain Harry Maguire

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has warned Harry Maguire to be prepared for the pressure of being Manchester United club captain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Maguire would replace Ashley Young as the skipper on a full-time basis after the veteran England international moved to Serie A title challengers Inter Milan.

Maguire has been wearing the captain’s armband on a regular basis over the past few months in the absence of Young and club-record signing Paul Pogba.

The Manchester United boss made the decision ahead of their trip to Premier League leaders and bitter rivals Liverpool FC at Anfield this weekend.

Maguire’s appointment as club captain underlines his impact at Old Trafford since his world-record £80m move to Manchester United from Leicester City last summer.

Although the 26-year-old’s performances have been steady but unspectacular, Maguire’s clearly settled into the Manchester United dressing room without any problems.

Former Manchester United defender Neville, who played under arguably the club’s greatest-ever captain Roy Keane as well as Eric Cantona and Peter Schmeichel, offered some advice to Maguire after confirmation of his appointment.

Neville wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations! The s**t will come thick and fast in the next year or two.

“Stick at it as you are the captain of the biggest club in the world and it will rise and win again.”

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013 when Nemanja Vidic was the club captain.

They will return to Premier League action next weekend with a home clash against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

