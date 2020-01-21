Roy Keane sends transfer warning to Man United after injury blow

Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane believes that Manchester United will find it hard to sign a quality striker in the January transfer window.

Manchester United suffered a blow ahead of kick-off at Anfield on Sunday after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Marcus Rashford’s injury was more serious than initially feared.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC after goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah sealed three points for the Merseyside outfit.

Solskjaer shed further light on Rashford’s injury in his post-match interview on Sky Sports, revealing that the England striker had suffered a double stress fracture in his back.

The Manchester United manager went on to add that Rashford could be sidelined up to eight weeks with the injury problem.

Anthony Martial has struggled with injury issues this season but the France international did feature in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

Although Keane admits Manchester United need to sign a top striker in January, the Red Devils legend believes Solskjaer will find it hard to sign a quality goal-scorer.

“It’s bad news on the back of a bad result,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Rashford has been a brilliant player but it’s a big loss to United and I’m always intrigued when clubs talk about getting players in and strikers. Where do they think they’re gonna get these strikers in January?

“There’s not many top strikers out there. United are having a difficult spell, they’ll have to get through it but it’s a big blow, Rashford.

“It’s very rare you get a good deal done in January. Ole said they’re not desperate but they are. They are desperate to get a player but where do you think these players are going to appear from?”

Manchester United sold Belgium international Romelu Lukaku to Serie A title challengers last summer after the striker spent two inconsistent seasons at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in fifth spot and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

