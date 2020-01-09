Micah Richards claims Man United star would thrive at Man City

Micah Richards believes that Man United striker Marcus Rashford would score 30 or 40 goals a season at Man City

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 9 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Micah Richards has claimed that Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford would score 30 or 40 goals a season if the England star was playing for Manchester City.

The Red Devils suffered a comprehensive 3-1 loss to their derby rivals Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez found the net before Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira scored an own goal to seal a dominant first-half display from the visitors.

Rashford netted a 70th-minute goal to give Manchester United a lifeline ahead of the return leg of the semi-final tie at The Etihad later this month.

The England international has scored 12 goals and has made four assists in 21 games in the Premier League this season for fifth-placed Manchester United.

Rashford has netted a further four times in cup competitions for the 20-time English champions.

Former Manchester City defender Richards believes Rashford would be scoring a lot more goals if the striker was in Pep Guardiola’s team.

“I feel sorry for Rashford,” Richards told Sky Sports on Tuesday night.

“At City he’s scoring 30-40 goals. With Martial and James, United look good on the counter. But sometimes the counter isn’t on.

“You need to be able to pick holes in teams and United can’t do that.

“You look at City’s midfield compared to United’s and that’s no disrespect to them. De Bruyne first thought is ‘let’s play a forward pass’.”

Rashford came through the ranks at Manchester United before he burst into the first team under Louis van Gaal.

The Manchester United forward has been one of the club’s only positives over the past two or three seasons.

The Red Devils finished in sixth spot in the Premier League table last term.

