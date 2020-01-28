Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives verdict on Harry Maguire’s first Man United goal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Harry Maguire for his strike after the Manchester United captain ended his wait for a goal in Sunday’s 6-0 victory at Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Red Devils made the trip to Tranmere looking to avoid a potential upset that would have heaped more pressure on Solskjaer after a tough week for the Manchester United manager.

The 20-time English champions were facing the League One side following successive Premier League losses to bitter rivals Liverpool FC and relegation candidates Burnley.

Manchester United made easy work of Tranmere after Red Devils captain Maguire broke the deadlock in the 10th minute to set the visitors on their way in the FA Cup tie.

Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood sealed a resounding 6-0 win against Tranmere to secure their spot in the fifth round.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Manchester United’s 6-0 victory over Tranmere, Solskjaer lavished praise on Maguire for his first goal.

“We’ve been waiting for that [goal] for a long time!” Solskjaer said.

“It’s a great way for [Harry] to open his account and let’s hope he continues. The strikers scored in the end, Jesse scored so I’m very pleased with the attitude.

“We made it look easy at times and I thought we played well on this pitch. We were excellent.”

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table and six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Red Devils haven’t won any silverware since Jose Mourinho’s first season in charge in 2016-17.

Manchester United will take on Wolves in their next Premier League games on Saturday.

