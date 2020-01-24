Martin Keown makes Man United prediction about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown is predicting that Manchester United will sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the start of the 2020-21 season.

The Red Devils slumped to a humiliating 2-0 loss to Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to lose for the fourth time in 2020 so far.

Manchester United have lost to Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Burnley in the English top flight as well as a 3-1 defeat by Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Solskjaer’s side have only managed to record victories in a 4-1 win over basement club Norwich City at home and a 1-0 win in their FA Cup replay against Wolves at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian head coach has lost 19 of his 41 games in charge of the Red Devils, while his predecessor Jose Mourinho took 117 games to reach 19 defeats.

Manchester United are in fifth position in the Premier League table and six points adrift of Chelsea FC, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

Former Arsenal defender Keown doesn’t expect Solskjaer to be in charge of Manchester United next season given their lack of progress under the Norwegian this term.

“They’re 30 points behind [Premier League leaders and arch-rivals] Liverpool so alarm bells are ringing,” Keown told Match of the Day.

“I don’t think he’s going to last beyond the end of the season. I know people are saying he needs more time but this is Manchester United, it’s a massive football club.”

Solskjaer signed Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Swansea City winger Dan James in the summer transfer window.

