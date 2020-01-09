‘We’ve got to react’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United players

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he wants a reaction from his Manchester United players against Norwich City this weekend after Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

The Red Devils slumped to a resounding defeat in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final to leave Solskjaer’s side with a difficult task to reach the Wembley showpiece.

Manchester United conceded two early goals after Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez found the net before Andreas Pereira scored an own goal to seal a dismal first-half display from the home side.

England international Marcus Rashford netted a consolation goal in the 70th minute to offer Manchester United a small lifeline in the semi-final tie.

Manchester United are winless in their last three games following a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League followed by a 0-0 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

The Red Devils are in fifth position in the Premier League table ahead of their home clash against promoted side Norwich City on Saturday.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City, Solskjaer demanded a reaction from his players at Carrow Road this weekend.

“What can you do? Can you go and feel sorry for yourself?” Solskjaer said.

“No, there’s absolutely no chance that I will and the players will. We’ve got to react, we need to win on Saturday.”

Manchester United finished in sixth spot in the Premier League table last term after Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho midway through the campaign.

