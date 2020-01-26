Paul Scholes questions Paul Pogba about Man United injury woes

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Scholes has questioned Paul Pogba about his persistent injury problems at Manchester United.

The France international has barely featured for the 20-time English champions this season due to a series of injury problems to raise questions about his future at old Trafford.

Pogba has only featured twice for Manchester United since their 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the end of September due to a spate of ankle problems.

The 26-year-old returned to the Manchester United side for their 2-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road and 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in December.

However, Pogba underwent ankle surgery at the start of January to rule the former Juventus midfielder out of contention for a starting spot for at least two months.

Former Red Devils midfielder Scholes isn’t convinced that Pogba’s injury woes will end even when he recovers from his latest setback.

“I fear for them, because I don’t think any of those players are on their way back,” Scholes told Premier League productions, as quoted by Metro, after Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Burnley on Wednesday night.

“I don’t think (Scott) McTominay is on his way back, I don’t think Pogba is on his way back.

“And even if he is on his way back, he’ll be moaning about something else to try and get his move away from the club.

“Marcus Rashford, looks like he’s out for the next three months.

“So [Solskjaer’s] stuck with these players for the next six weeks and he’s got to somehow coach these players, work these players and try and get some results.”

Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus over the past year, while the World Cup winner is also thought to be a target for Real Madrid.

The Manchester United star has only won the Europa League and the League Cup since his return to Old Trafford in a club record £89m deal in 2016.

Manchester United will take on Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

