Rio Ferdinand: This Man United star has to do better

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand says Anthony Martial needs to be more clinical in front of goal

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 24 January 2020, 06:00 UK
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Rio Ferdinand says Anthony Martial needs to be more clinical after Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The France international missed a number of chances in the Premier League clash to extend his goalless run to two games in the English top flight.

Martial missed two clear cut chances in the first half at Old Trafford in the absence of Manchester United’s injured Marcus Rashford.

Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez netted either side of the break to seal three points for relegation candidates Burnley at Old Trafford.

Martial was criticised by Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane at the weekend after he missed a brilliant opportunity to equalise against Liverpool FC at Anfield.

Manchester United ended up losing 2-0 to the Premier League leaders before suffering their third defeats of the calendar year so far against Burnley.

BT Sport pundit Ferdinand wasn’t impressed with Martial’s poor finishing in front of goal.

“I’ll criticise Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] when I think he deserves it,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“He’s put a team out tonight, they’ve lacked ideas but they could have had three goals. They created three big chances in the first half.

“They haven’t been clinical enough. Anthony Martial has to do better. If that ball goes into Ruud van Nistelrooy, Michael Owen or Wayne Rooney it’s a goal. [Mason] Greenwood scores that.

“I would bring him [Greenwood] on, he knows how to score goals and that’s the issue for Manchester United right now.”

Manchester United missed out on the opportunity to move to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC after the Blues drew 2-2 with Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will return to action with a clash against Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final next week.

Solskjaer’s side will host Wolves in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on 1 February.

