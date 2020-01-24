Rio Ferdinand criticises Man United captain Harry Maguire

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United captain Harry Maguire to be more “commanding” after Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss to Burnley at Old Trafford.

The England international was beaten in the air by Chris Wood for Burnley’s first-half opener at Old Trafford to heap pressure on the home side ahead of half-time.

Maguire has endured a difficult first week as Manchester United club captain after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed the world’s most expensive defender the armband.

However, the England international has been beaten in the air twice in a week after Virgil van Dijk rose above Maguire to break the deadlock in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over their bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield last weekend.

Maguire has struggled to find consistency in his first season at Old Trafford but the summer signing hasn’t been helped by the erratic performances of his team-mates around him.

Ferdinand, who is considered to be one of Manchester United’s greatest-ever defenders, wasn’t impressed with Maguire’s performance in Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss to Burnley.

“Go up and win it,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“Show the desire to win the ball. Someone has to go in there and be commanding. Maguire, you’re the captain. ‘The first ball isn’t really the problem. It’s the second ball. What are you doing there, Maguire?

“He’s in a great position but what happens? He doesn’t anticipate it. You cant be that far off. He gets in front of him and gets punished.

“Just get against people, rough people up. You’ve got to make it difficult for people. That’s too easy.”

Manchester United signed Maguire in an £80m deal from Leicester City in the summer transfer window to bolster Solskjaer’s defence.

In doing so, the Red Devils made Maguire the most expensive defender in the world after eclipsing Liverpool FC’s £75m transfer fee for Van Dijk.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip