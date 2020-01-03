‘Be angry’: Robin van Persie sends advice to Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has declared that he would like to see Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to show more anger, especially after defeats.

The Red Devils slumped to a 2-0 loss to bitter rivals Arsenal at The Emirates on New Year’s Day to suffer a blow to their top-four ambitions.

Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos got on the score-sheet for the north London side to help Mikel Arteta secure his first Premier League win as Arsenal boss.

Manchester United were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United on Boxing Day followed by a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor last weekend.

However, the Red Devils failed to record three successive Premier League victories for the first time this season to limit their ability to put sustained pressure on fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Former Manchester United striker Van Persie was left frustrated by Solskjaer’s manner in his post-match interview following the Red Devils’ 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

“I listen to Ole, he sounds like a really nice guy,” Van Persie told BT Sport.

“But I would like to see him a bit more edgy, a bit more mean at times.

“[Angry] yeah, sometimes, it’s part of his job as well. Just be angry.

“I see him smiling now, after a game like that, you know. This is not the moment to smile.”

Manchester United have only won two of their last five Premier League games.

The Red Devils have lost six times in the Premier League this term.

Manchester United signed three new players in the 2019 summer transfer window as Solskjaer looked to stamp his authority on the club.

The Norwegian signed Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Daniel James but all three signings have struggled to impress at Old Trafford.

