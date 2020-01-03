Ryan Giggs questions Man United star’s work-rate

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ryan Giggs has criticised Anthony Martial’s poor work-rate in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

The France international has been in a rich vein of form over the festive period to help Manchester United challenge fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Martial scored twice in Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Boxing Day before the French forward netted in a 2-0 win at Burnley last weekend.

However, the 24-year-old struggled to have a positive impact on Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

Martial didn’t register a shot on target during the Premier League defeat in the English capital – and the former Monaco man finished with a 79 per cent pass completion rate.

Former Manchester United winger Giggs was disappointed by Martial’s performance against Arsenal in comparison to Alexandre Lacazette’s tireless display for the hosts.

“That gives a massive lift to the whole team. He sets the tone,” Giggs told Premier League Productions on Wednesday night.

“If you’ve got a centre-forward who is harrying, closing defenders down, it’s huge for the midfielders. You see a striker doing that, then you’re up with the play.

“In contrast to Anthony Martial, who I did compliment, who I thought against Newcastle, against Burnley he was like that. But today he wasn’t.

“Maybe he did press a couple of times and he looked back and the midfielders weren’t as compact as they should be.

“But Lacazette was impressive [tonight], with and without the ball.”

Goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos sealed Arsenal’s 2-0 win against their top-six rivals on New Year’s Day.

Martial has scored seven goals and has made three assists in 15 games in the Premier League so far this season.

The Red Devils finished in sixth spot in the Premier League table last term to miss out on a Champions League spot.

Manchester United signed Martial in a £35m deal from Monaco in the 2015 summer transfer window.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip