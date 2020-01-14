Man United make £12.5m offer for 16-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have launched a £12.5m bid for Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the Championship star ahead of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The same article states that Manchester United have made an approach for the 16-year-old in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign one of England’s brightest talents for the Red Devils.

The Daily Mirror go on to reveal that Manchester United have put together a package worth up to £12.5m for the teenager.

However, the media outlet state that Bellingham isn’t in a rush to leave the Championship side because he’s a boyhood Birmingham City supporter.

The report adds that the player and his father are happy for Bellingham to continue his development at the Championship side.

The 16-year-old made his debut for the Brummies aged 16 years and 38 days.

Bellingham became the club’s youngest-ever goal-scorer when he found the net in Birmingham’s 2-1 win over Stoke City.

The promising England Under-19 international has scored three goals and has made one assist in 23 games in England’s second tier this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip