Photo: Sir Alex Ferguson reacts to Man United’s 6-0 win at Tranmere

Sir Alex Ferguson was in the stands on Sunday (Photo: BT Sport)

Sir Alex Ferguson looked to be enjoying what he was seeing as Manchester United claimed a dominant 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The former Red Devils boss was sat in the stands at Prenton Park as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men ran riot and secured their spot in the fifth round of the competition.

Harry Maguire put the away side ahead with a fine strike from outside of the box in the 10th minute, before Diego Dalot added a second three minutes later.

Goals from Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones then made it 4-0 to Solskjaer’s men – and Anthony Martial added another just before half-time to cap an impressive first-half display by the visitors.

Mason Greenwood then netted a penalty in the second half as Manchester United sealed their spot in the FA Cup fifth-round draw.

It has been a difficult start to the new year for the Red Devils, with Manchester United having lost three of their last four games in the Premier League.

However, Red Devils fans will be hoping that Sunday’s cup win can help reverse their fortunes as they seek to enjoy a positive end to the campaign.

Former Manchester United boss Ferguson was pictured in the stands throughout BT Sport‘s coverage of the game and seemed to be pleased with what he was seeing, as shown in the photo above.

Speaking after full-time, Red Devils skipper Maguire admitted his delight at the way his side performed during the game.

“It was really important to get the win, coming off the back of a bad performance and result against Burnley,” Maguire told BT Sport.

“We set our stall out to put in a positive performance for the fans. We’re in the next round which is what we came to do.”

Next up for Manchester United is the return leg of their League Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, with Solskjaer’s men trailing 3-1 from the first leg.

