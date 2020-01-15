Aaron Wan-Bissaka reveals what he must improve at Man United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka wants to work on improving his attacking play at Man United this season and beyond

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 15 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Aaron Wan-Bissaka has admitted that he needs to work on improving his attacking play at Manchester United.

The full-back has been getting used to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team this season, making one assist in 19 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

Wan-Bissaka has come in for some criticism from pundits for his attacking play this season, and the defender admits that it is a part of his game that he needs to work on.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Wan-Bissaka said: “My work in the final third is something that needs improving, for me.

“Coming to this club, that’s something that I knew I could improve here.

“I knew it would make me a better player, coming to United.”

The full-back went on to pick out three of his team-mates as having a big influence on his development at Old Trafford this season.

“Harry [Maguire] and Victor [Lindelof], they both help me on and off the pitch,” he added.

“Before a game, motivation, getting the clean sheet, same as last game, let’s go in hard, look to the next game. That helps. It gets you ready for that game.

“Axel [Tuanzebe] too – he’s really good competition. He’s 22, but he’s mature. He’s similar to Harry and Victor. He’s a loud guy, vocal, he likes to take charge. It helps to have those characters around.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their FA Cup third-round replay clash against Wolves at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will then switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their crunch clash against arch rivals Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table as they seek a top-four finish this term.

