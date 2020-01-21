Alan Shearer predicts where Man United will finish this season

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer has admitted that he does not envisage seeing Manchester United finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Red Devils slumped to their seventh Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday afternoon when they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool FC at Anfield thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have struggled to produce consistent form all season but the Red Devils are still in contention for a top-four finish, with Manchester United currently fifth and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with 15 games left to play.

Manchester United will be hoping to find some consistent form in the closing months of the campaign but they will have to do so without the likes of the Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, who are both currently sidelined with injuries.

Now, England legend Shearer has admitted that he does not think that Manchester United have enough to break back into the top four before the season is out.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Shearer said: “Manchester United are nowhere near the standard of Liverpool – and I don’t see them getting into the top four this season

“Even if Marcus Rashford had been fit for Sunday’s clash at Anfield, they wouldn’t have beaten Jurgen Klopp’s runaway leaders.

“Rashford might have made it a bit more difficult for Liverpool but let’s be honest, if Liverpool had been having one of their clinical days they could have been five up in an hour.

“They should have been out of sight because they missed that many chances.

“United are lacking quality to get into a Champions League place unless they make some moves in the January transfer window.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Burnley at Old Trafford in front of their home fans.

They will travel to Manchester City next Wednesday night for the return leg of their League Cup semi-final clash, after losing the opening game 3-1.

