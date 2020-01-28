Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Bruno Fernandes for Man United fans

Man United are still keen on a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, says Kaveh Solhekol

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 28 January 2020, 05:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are still chasing a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 25-year-old midfielder this month as Ole Gunner Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of the second part of the season.

Despite the speculation however, there is yet to be any official word from Manchester United about a deal for the Portugal international.

Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol has now revealed that Manchester United have so far failed to mach Sporting Lisbon’s valuation of the midfielder.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Solhekol said: “Manchester United are still after Bruno Fernandes.

“He’s a world-class attacking midfielder and we’ve been told this week that he’s the best player in Portugal having been the Portuguese Player of the Year twice in a row.

“A lot of people think he’s exactly what they’re looking for. The only problem is United aren’t offering Sporting enough. Sporting want £52m but United are offering £42m.”

Fernandes has scored eight goals and made seven assists in 16 league games for Sporting Lisbon so far this season. He has also netted five times and made three assists in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their League Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at The Etihad on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils lost the first leg 3-1 at Old Trafford earlier in the month.

Manchester United will then host Wolves in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
‘Not cool’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC star’s injury setback
Jurgen Klopp
‘Not cool’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC star’s injury setback
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard makes it clear where he wants Chelsea FC to make signings
Frank Lampard
‘Best player on the pitch’: Frank Lampard raves about 18-year-old Chelsea FC starlet
Jurgen Klopp
Takumi Minamino not happy about his recent Liverpool FC display
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United to make summer bid for 23-year-old English defender – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Roger Federer
Australian Open 2020: Federer into record 15th quarter-final for first Sandgren meeting
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard makes it clear where he wants Chelsea FC to make signings
Jurgen Klopp
Journalist claims Kylian Mbappe would ‘consider’ Liverpool FC move
ScoopDragon Football News Network