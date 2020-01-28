Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Bruno Fernandes for Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are still chasing a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 25-year-old midfielder this month as Ole Gunner Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of the second part of the season.

Despite the speculation however, there is yet to be any official word from Manchester United about a deal for the Portugal international.

Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol has now revealed that Manchester United have so far failed to mach Sporting Lisbon’s valuation of the midfielder.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Solhekol said: “Manchester United are still after Bruno Fernandes.

“He’s a world-class attacking midfielder and we’ve been told this week that he’s the best player in Portugal having been the Portuguese Player of the Year twice in a row.

“A lot of people think he’s exactly what they’re looking for. The only problem is United aren’t offering Sporting enough. Sporting want £52m but United are offering £42m.”

Fernandes has scored eight goals and made seven assists in 16 league games for Sporting Lisbon so far this season. He has also netted five times and made three assists in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their League Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at The Etihad on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils lost the first leg 3-1 at Old Trafford earlier in the month.

Manchester United will then host Wolves in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

