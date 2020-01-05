Pundit underlines the two signings Man United need to make
Dave Kitson says Man United need to bring in a new central midfielder and defender this month
Manchester United need to sign a new defender an midfielder in the January transfer window, according to former Reading striker Dave Kitson.
The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming days and weeks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad during the mid-season transfer window.
Manchester United were active in the summer market as they brought in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James ahead of this season.
The Red Devils have made a mixed start to the new season and they currently find themselves outside of the top four as things stand following their 2-0 loss to Arsenal last week.
Former striker Kitson feels that it is vital that the Red Devils bring in a new central defender in the mid-season transfer window.
Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Kitson said: “They absolutely need a centre-half as far as I can tell and possibly a [midfielder],” he told Stadium Astro.
“There’s a lot of the same player in midfield and I’d like to actually see someone a bit different.
“A driver, I’m not talking about someone who can pick teams apart like an Eriksen for example, but like an N’Golo Kante.
“Someone who’s got a fire in midfield that can get everyone else together and get them playing on the front foot.
“I don’t know what the names are [of the players United should sign] but those are the positions that I look at and think ‘Yeah, that’s where they’ve got to strengthen’.”
Manchester United are currently preparing for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City on Tuesday night at Old Trafford as they look to take a step towards the final.
After that, they will take on Norwich, Liverpool FC and Burnley in their next three Premier League games.
