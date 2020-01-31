Cesc Fabregas admits Man United star has been impressing him lately

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Cesc Fabregas took to social media on Wednesday night to reveal that he has been highly impressed by Fred’s recent performances for Manchester United.

The midfielder has been something of a more regular fixture in the first team for the Red Devils in recent weeks after the Brazilian initially struggled to make much of an impact at the club.

Fred has started 17 games in the Premier League this season and has made a further three appearances from the bench for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

He played the full 90 minutes as Manchester United sealed a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday night but still crashed out due to an aggregate defeat.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea FC star Fabregas, who now plays for AS Monaco, was watching the game on Wednesday night and he took to Twitter in the second half to have his say on Fred’s recent performances.

Posting on Twitter, Fabregas said: “Fred has been very good in the last few big games I’ve watched him.”

Manchester United will host Wolves in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils will then return to top-flight action after their winter break with a trip to top-four rivals Chelsea FC on 17 February.

